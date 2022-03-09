"It’s like a locker room mom" - Anna Jay names WWE Legend as the AEW women's locker room leader

Every locker room has a leader, officially or unofficially. According to Anna Jay, the AEW women's locker room leader is WWE Legend Vickie Guerrero.

Anna Jay signed with AEW as a rookie with very little experience under her belt. In the last couple of years, the Queenslayer has developed both as a character and a worker inside the ring. Her match against Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship was arguably the champion's best title defense so far.

Anna Jay has formed a solid partnership with Tay Conti and the duo have beenone of the toughest teams to go up against in the company. Speaking to SEScoops, the Dark Order member showered praise on the former WWE manager, commenting on her importance to the locker room.

“Honestly, Vickie Guerrero, that’s a great one….She’s willing to help anyone so that to start off with. She really helped out the locker room a lot. Like I said, offers to help with anything, helps us with the locker room itself, like our stuff, our gear, just pretty much anything we need. She’s there. It’s like a locker room mom, like a locker room leader. She’s really the best.”

Vickie Guerrero is Nyla Rose's manager in AEW

Vickie Guerrero's first appearance in All Elite Wrestling came when she appeared as a guest commentator for the taping of AEW Dark Episode 11 that premiered December 17, 2019.

She then showed up at Fight for the Fallen 2020 as former Women's Champion Nyla Rose's manager, a role she is still in. Guerrero also announced the signing of Andrade El Idolo, briefly managing the former WWE United States champion.

Vickie Guerrero was one of the best heel managers in WWE during her peak. Her storyline with Edge and The Undertaker ranks as one of the best during that period. The feud resulted in the iconic Hell in a Cell match between the Deadman and the Rated-R Superstar.

The heel manager was incredibly over with the fans as her 'Excuse Me!' gimmick elicited the loudest boos in any arena she showed up in.

