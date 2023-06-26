Anna Jay reacts to her boyfriend Jungle Boy's heel turn at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II

Anna Jay, the real-life girlfriend of Jungle Boy Jack Perry, had a surprising reaction to her boyfriend's recent heel turn at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II.

The highly anticipated match saw Perry facing off against SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The match was an intense battle, with both competitors giving it their all. In the end, SANADA emerged victorious, retaining his title by pinning Perry after a moonsault. However, the real shocker came after the match.

As Jungle Boy made his way out of the ring, HOOK, a member of the AEW roster, came to his aid. But instead of accepting the help, Jack Perry surprised everyone by attacking the FTW Champion with a clothesline at the base of the stage. He then proceeded to mock the fans before grabbing the title and throwing it at him.

This unexpected heel turn left fans and even Jungle Boy's loved ones in shock. Anna Jay took to Twitter to share her reaction.

"Oop," Anna Jay tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

It remains to be seen how this heel turn will impact Jungle Boy's future AEW and the inevitable consequences it will bring in his clash with HOOK.

What are your thoughts on Jungle Boy's action? Sound off in the comments section below.

