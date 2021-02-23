Anna Jay to miss the AEW Women's Championship Eliminator through injury

Anna Jay will be unable to participate in the upcoming AEW Women's Championship Eliminator tournament. Unfortunately, "99" has suffered a shoulder injury, forcing her to pull out.

AEW has revealed that Anna Jay is expected to be out for the next six to 12 months and requires shoulder surgery. The company provided this update via their Twitter account.

According to Fightful, the injury happened well over a month ago and was why Anna Jay had been sidelined for so long. The injury even caused changes to the tapings of AEW Dark episodes. Both AEW and Anna Jay were hoping the damage wasn't too severe.

Jay was scheduled to face Britt Baker in the Eliminator tournament. She will be replaced by Mandi Wrenkowski, a student and protege of former NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.

Anna Jay was injured training & can’t compete tonight. Anna requires shoulder surgery & is expected to miss 6-12 months. She’s replaced in the Tournament by alternate @Madi_Wrenkowski, a student & protege of @thunderrosa22. Watch tonight 7/6c https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/QESqn6HWDk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2021

Anna Jay burst onto the wrestling scene back in 2018, and has rapidly risen through the ranks. She joined AEW in 2020 and has been one of the upcoming stars in the company's women's division.

What effect will Anna Jay's injury have on AEW?

Anna Jay will be focusing on making a quick return to the ring

Despite being relatively new to the business, Anna Jay has caught the eye of numerous fans and wrestlers across the world. AEW will surely miss the charisma and skill The Queenslayer offers.

The company will have to make changes to any storylines they had planned for Jay. It surely puts a dent in any plans revolving around The Dark Order and her partnership with Tay Conti.

News of her injury will surely be seen as a major blow to many fans of AEW's product and wrestling in general. However, "99" should now be lazer focused on working hard and coming back even stronger.

I’m super upset about this.... all I can do now is put in the work to come back stronger. Thanks for all the love and support everyone. It means a lot to me! https://t.co/7OM08xn8i3 — Anna Jay (@annajay___) February 22, 2021

Anna Jay is destined for big things in the professional wrestling business. Hopefully, this injury will be nothing more than a bump on the road. We wish her a safe and successful surgery, as well as a speedy recovery.