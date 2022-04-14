Anna Jay shares an incredible gesture by a fan for her and current AEW Champion

AEW Superstar Anna Jay recently took to Twitter to share an incredible gesture shown by a fan towards her and Jungle Boy (real name Jack Perry). Jay and Perry made their relationship known to the public back in June 2021.

The couple took to social media to share a photo of themselves following Jungle Boy's incredible effort against then-world champion Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Jay shared a wholesome story of a fan who had secretly paid for her and Jungle Boy's meal following this week's episode of Dynamite. The Dark Order number 99 wrote:

"Went to eat tonight with @boy_myth_legend. Someone secretly paid for us- whoever you are, that was really sweet and we really appreciate it!!!"

Check out Anna Jay's tweet below and also the letter that was written by the secret fan:

Anna Jay @annajay___ Went to eat tonight with @boy_myth_legend . Someone secretly paid for us- whoever you are, that was really sweet and we really appreciate it!!!

In recent weeks, Jungle Boy's real-life partner Anna Jay has been competing on Dark and Dark: Elevation. The Dark Order member has mostly been teaming up with Ruby Soho in tag team matches and multi-women tag matches.

The last time Jay competed on television was on Rampage in early January 2022. On that occasion, The Dark Order number 99 failed to capture the TBS Championship from the undefeated Jade Cargill.

Jungle Boy is the current AEW Tag Team Champion with Luchasaurus

Jungle Boy is currently a part of The Jurassic Express alongside Luchasaurus and Christian Cage. The duo of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are also the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions and are enjoying their first reign with the title.

The Jurassic Express won the Tag Team Championship on Dynamite when they defeated former champions Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix. Since then, the current champions have defended their titles against the Dark Order, Private Party, The Acclaimed, and The Gunn Club.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus made their first defense of the tag team championship on a pay-per-view at Revolution 2022 against The Young Bucks and reDRagon. On this week's Dynamite, The Jurassic Express defended their titles against reDRagon in another incredible match.

