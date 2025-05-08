ANNOUNCED: Released WWE stars set to team up with The Young Bucks

Recently released WWE stars have been announced for a multi-man match alongside The Young Bucks. The stars were released from the Stamford-based promotion in February 2025.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been announced for a major upcoming match. The Good Brothers had a brief run in AEW back in 2021, where they were a part of The Elite alongside The Young Bucks.

The duo is finally slated to reunite with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson after nearly four years. At the NJPW Resurgence event this Friday, The Bucks will team up with The Good Brothers to take on The War Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, and Gedo) in an eight-man tag match.

The official Instagram handle of New Japan Pro-Wrestling Global announced the match with the following statement:

"OFFICIAL: The Good Brothers are back in NJPW as Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows join the Young Bucks against the War Dogs this Friday at Resurgence! Friday, May 9, @toyota.arena, Ontario, CA!"

The Bucks had been constantly teasing a reunion with The Good Brothers over the past several weeks during the buildup of the aforementioned match. Given that Gallows and Anderson are currently free agents, fans can expect to see them back in AEW as well.

The Young Bucks won their match alongside a former WWE star on AEW Dynamite

Last night on AEW Dynamite, The Bucks teamed up with former WWE star Ricochet to take on the team of Mark Briscoe, Swerve Strickland, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey in a Trios match.

It was an action-packed encounter with some cool spots and a surprising end. Matthew Jackson managed to register the win for his team by pinning The New Flavor in the end with a stack-up pin.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Matthew and Nicholas Jackson in All Elite Wrestling.

