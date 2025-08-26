Another AEW signing officially confirmed

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 26, 2025 12:17 GMT
AEW
Tony Khan. [Image from AEW's X]

A popular wrestler recently confirmed his signing with AEW with a long, heartfelt message on social media. He also thanked Tony Khan for giving him an interesting role in the company.

Popular independent wrestler Nathan Cruz announced his signing with AEW as a backstage coach/agent. The 34-year-old wrestler has been wrestling on the indie scene since 2008, but he hadn't signed with a major company until the Tony Khan-led promotion came calling for a backstage role.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nathan Cruz shared his picture from the recent Forbidden Door event. He also penned down a long note about his signing with All Elite Wrestling, revealing that he has been waiting to share the signing news publicly:

"What an amazing week. I am so grateful to @aew and @tonyrkhan for this incredible opportunity to join the team as a coach/agent. Everyone has been so welcoming, and I couldn’t be more proud to be joining a team that last night set an attendance record for professional wrestling inside The O2 arena in London! I’ve been sitting on this news for quite a while now, and it’s a relief to be able to finally talk about it publicly," he wrote.
Nathan Cruz also reiterated how his signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion means so much to him:

"After 19 years in this industry, many ups and downs that have been well documented for those who know my career, this honestly means more than I could put into words. Thank you!"
AEW signings in the year 2025

In 2025, AEW signed several notable free agents. Earlier this year, the Tony Khan-led promotion announced the signings of Megan Bayne, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Josh Alexander, Mina Shirakawa, Thekla, and Alex Windsor.

It was recently announced that former TNA star Ace Austin has also signed with All Elite Wrestling.

It remains to be seen if All Elite Wrestling signs more free agents in the near future.

