Another AEW talent claims vested interest in signing with WWE under Triple H's regime

Ever since Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE, a lot of people have wondered which stars from AEW would make the jump to the opposition. It now appears that one female star would love to end up at the sports entertainment giant one day.

The star in question is KiLynn King. Despite not wrestling for a long period of time, the performer has established herself as one of the premier female athletes not currently signed to WWE. On top of her time in AEW, King has branched out and competed for a number of companies. She has been part of promotions including NWA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and most recently Impact Wrestling.

The AEW star had previously stated that she never envisioned herself as part of the WWE roster. However, in a recent interview with Putting You Over, King clarified her comments by saying she would love to be a part of the Stamford-based company, but just didn't think it was possible.

"I didn’t mean that I never saw myself in WWE. I just didn’t think it was a possibility for me because I’m not shy about it, I’m in my 30s. I’m 31, almost 32 and all the rumors you hear about what they expect and what they want, you’re like, okay, I know I’m a good worker, I know I’m a good performer but if they’re being very strict about that, then maybe that’s not where I’m meant to end up. Would I love to end up in WWE? Absolutely." (H/T - POST Wrestling)

The reason for King thinking that she would never make it to WWE was the fact that she got into the business a little bit later than most people, meaning that she thought she had missed her opportunity.

"So, yeah, of course I would love to end up at WWE. That’d be very, very cool. I’m just not sure if that’s ever gonna happen just because I waited a long time to get into wrestling." (H/T POST Wrestling)

KiLynn King has featured a number of times on AEW Dynamite

Despite wrestling for some of the biggest companies in the world, KiLynn King's biggest platform has undoubtedly been wrestling on AEW TV. With dozens of matches on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation under her belt, King has also wrestled a number of top stars on Dynamite.

KiLynn has wrestled the likes of Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose and Toni Storm on Dynamite, as well as former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. twice.

King even appeared at one of All Elite Wrestling's most critically acclaimed pay-per-view events when she took part in the Casino Battle Royale at the 2021 All Out event. However, King was unable to eliminate anyone before being eliminated by Nyla Rose.

