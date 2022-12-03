"Another career buried" - Twitter criticizes Tony Khan for signing popular former WWE Superstar to AEW 

Wrestling fans on Twitter have criticized Tony Khan for signing Juice Robinson to AEW.

On this week's episode of Rampage, Robinson officially challenged Samoa Joe for the Ring of Honor World Television Championship at Final Battle. Shortly afterwards, Excalibur announced the 33-year-old's signing.

However, it's safe to say that a portion of fans on social media wasn't happy with Robinson signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Taking to Twitter, they pointed out that Tony Khan's company already has numerous unused talents, and Robinson will fall under the same category. Few fans also questioned the former WWE star's status with the Bullet Club, as he became the first active member of the group to officially sign with AEW.

Joseph Gonzalez @Acehardlight98 . that wasted payroll can go towards profiting instead



where is miro ????? @WrestlingCovers im convinced HHH and khan have a bet going. it’s amazing how many guys/gals khan pays monthly just to wrestle for someone else. the monthly overhead he has must be massive. that wasted payroll can go towards profiting insteadwhere is miro ????? @WrestlingCovers im convinced HHH and khan have a bet going. it’s amazing how many guys/gals khan pays monthly just to wrestle for someone else. the monthly overhead he has must be massive 😂. that wasted payroll can go towards profiting insteadwhere is miro ?????

Shame Monster @ShameMonster @WrestlingCovers Officially the first active Bullet Club member signed to AEW, right? @WrestlingCovers Officially the first active Bullet Club member signed to AEW, right?

Liam #WestHamUtd #XboxSX #PS5 @paying_off @WrestlingCovers Could be a great signing if used properly… Roster is so deep now it’s hard to see where he will fit though @WrestlingCovers Could be a great signing if used properly… Roster is so deep now it’s hard to see where he will fit though

shaowebb @shaowebb @WrestlingCovers What does this .ean for Bullet Club though? @WrestlingCovers What does this .ean for Bullet Club though?

S2J @SubhojyotiDas7 @WrestlingCovers Tony has so many unused talents in the roster but he keeps on spending to get more new talents . @WrestlingCovers Tony has so many unused talents in the roster but he keeps on spending to get more new talents .

Tea Wallace @RealTeaWallace @WrestlingCovers More people to get lost on an already bloated roster. @WrestlingCovers More people to get lost on an already bloated roster.

Several Bullet Club members have previously appeared in AEW

While Juice Robinson is officially the first active Bullet Club member to sign for AEW, he definitely isn't the first member of the group to appear in the promotion.

KENTA was the first-ever Bullet Club member to appear for AEW after attacking Jon Moxley during their feud over the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

The Good Brothers, who were recruited by Jay White into the Bullet Club earlier this year, were previously aligned with Kenny Omega as part of The Elite.

In the lead-up to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Switchblade himself appeared on an episode of Dynamite and competed on Rampage. Other members, including Hikuleo (now former) and El Phantasmo, have also appeared for the American promotion.

Hikuleo even challenged Lance Archer unsuccessfully for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Phantasmo teamed up with The Young Bucks to face Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi at Forbidden Door.

Are you excited about the signing of Juice Robinson, or do you think it was a wrong move by Tony Khan? Sound off in the comment section below.

