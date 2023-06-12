Another former WWE name returning for AEW Collison 

It seems that another former WWE name will be making his return at AEW Collision. This superstar is Shawn Spears.

This potential appearance at Collision will be his first appearance on live TV for over a month, as he was last seen on the April 26 episode of AEW Rampage, tagging with Ricky Starks to take on Bullet Club Gold.

AEW Collision is set to make its debut this coming Saturday, June 17th, at the United Center in Chicago. Several former WWE Superstars are set to make appearances on the show, such as CM Punk, Miro, and Andrade El Idolo. Following this show, Collision will head to Canada, with the next show being at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Chairman of AEW teased his appearance on Collision. He posted a promotional poster of himself being advertised for the location of the next show, which is at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. This will be the first of the many shows to grace Canada this month.

Former WWE star Shawn Spears says he's "winding down"

Shawn Spears has been with AEW since the beginning, but now he feels that he is at a point in his career where he may be "winding down," and that is fine with him. He acknowledges that his role has diminished but would like to go out with a bang.

In an interview with WrestleZone last month, the former WWE Superstar spoke about what he would like to achieve and who he would want to fave in his remaining time with the promotion.

"So whether or not I’m going to be highlighted coming back, I don’t think that’s going to be a thing. I think my role in AEW is pretty set. I, for lack of a better [phrase], don’t care anymore. I want to go out and have banger matches, I wanna wrestle Jay White, I wanna wrestle FTR, I wanna wrestle Wardlow, I wanna wrestle Max, I wanna wrestle these guys because I’m winding down. My time is coming to an end. I wanna have banger matches before I’m done, get it out of my system, and ride off into the sunset.” [H/T - Fightful]

Many superstars have been teased to be making an appearance on AEW Collision. It remains to be seen who other stars will appear on the show.

