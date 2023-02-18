Another former WWE star makes a surprising return on AEW Rampage 

Tonight on the special Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage, former WWE Superstar Keith Lee made a shocking return.

The Limitless One was not seen on AEW television since being taken out by Swerve Strickland and the Mogul Affiliates back in December during the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Strickland and the Mogul Affiliates beat up Dustin Rhodes, and thus tonight's Rampage main event was a match between Swerve Strickland and The Natural.

Strickland had Parker Bordeaux in his corner, and at every chance he got, Bordeaux tried to help the former World Tag Team Champion. Both wrestlers came close to picking up the win, but one way or the other, it did not come to fruition.

The Natural overcame the odds and was on the verge of picking up the win but once again got attacked by the Mogul Affiliates member. The referee had no other choice but to call off the match.

Both Strickland and his henchman looked to eliminate Rhodes for good. As Swerve was getting ready to stomp The Natural's head through a cinderblock, Keith Lee's theme song began to play.

As both members had their eyes locked in on the entrance ramp, the Limitless One crept up behind them, and the brawl began. He attacked Boudreaux and took out both men before they fled.

The Mogul Affiliates retreated as Lee stared down on them while checking on Dustin Rhodes.

