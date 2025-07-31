Another huge setback for Jon Moxley and Death Riders in AEW

Jon Moxley and the Death Riders faced another huge setback on AEW Dynamite tonight. This should send him back to the line when it comes to challenging for the AEW World Championship.Moxley and Hangman Adam Page took on each other in a title match on Dynamite, and the match had everything one could ask for as it was a main event worthy event. The leader of the Death Riders and The Cowboy started their match in typical fashion, as there was a lot of back and forth from the get-go.In the middle of the match, just as it seemed like there was going to be a no-contest, out came the Death Riders and distracted the referee. That allowed Jon Moxley to take out Hangman with the title. That prompted the security team to intervene and take care of the Death Riders, which led to Darby Allin reappearing to take them out.That gave Adam Page all the impetus he needed as he hit the Buckshot Lariat on Jon Moxley to get the win and successfully retain the title he won at All In. It will be interesting to see what Moxley will do now that he has lost his rematch.