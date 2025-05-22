Another huge title match confirmed for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Another match has been added to the card for AEW Double or Nothing this weekend. This was made official moments ago, and a major title will be on the line.

There are barely title matches scheduled for the pay-per-view, as several other high-stakes bouts featuring the champions are also taking place. Currently, Toni Storm and The Hurt Syndicate are the only champions set to defend their titles.

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed the AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. She asked him about being called out by "Speedball" Mike Bailey for a match this Sunday. The Rainmaker switched it up and claimed that he should not be called out, but he should be the one calling others out as the champion.

This match has now been made official, and this will be Okada's first title defense since the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, where he took down Brody King. Speedball has been on a roll lately and has not yet been pinned in any of his matches. However, the champion is determined to hand him his first loss, and given that he has held the title since March last year, he looks to still be the favorite heading into this match.

