Another released WWE Superstar officially confirms big AEW signing with Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan has been signing new talents every week. Recently Willow Nightingale, Bandido, and as of last night, Jeff Jarrett are all All Elite. Now former WWE Superstar Ari Daivari has also confirmed that he has signed a full-time deal with Khan's promotion.

Daivari has been part of the 205 Live roster in WWE. He started his career in the promotion in 2016 at the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Since then, he has wrestled in the cruiserweight division. Some of his notable feuds were against Tony Nese and Swerve Strickland (f.k.a Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott). In 2021, Daivari was released from WWE due to budget cuts.

In November, Daivari made his AEW debut, where he wrestled Dante Martin on Rampage. Since then, the Persian wrestler has been a prominent feature on AEW Dark and Dark Elevation.

In August this year, Fightful Select reported that the former WWE Superstar had signed a full-time deal with AEW but Tony Khan never confirmed that. On a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Daivari opened up about how he started in AEW and how his contract came up.

"I talk to him [Tony Khan] a little bit and he lays this whole idea on the line to me about the Trustbusters, Parker Boudreaux and he has ideas for other members, which turned out to be Sonny Kiss and VSK. It all just happened one day. That's what led to me getting my full-time job," Ari Daivari said. [H/T Fightful.com]

The Trustbusters was a last-minute decision by Tony Khan

Ari Daivari is part of the Trustbusters faction. During the same podcast, Daivari mentioned that the idea of the faction was a last-minute decision. The former WWE Superstar took it as a challenge and politely did what his boss wanted to do without any complaints.

"The funny thing was, a lot of it was last-minute stuff. 'This is what I want you to talk about, this is your new name,' this is minutes before I was about to go out there. Part of me took it as a test. I get all this new information and it's 'Alright, go do it.' No problem, I'll knock it out of the park, first try," said Daivari. [H/T Fightful.com]

Prior to the formation of The Trustbusters, Daivari was teaming up with Iranian wrestler Invictus Kash.

What are your thoughts on the Persian wrestler? Let us know in the comments section below.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes