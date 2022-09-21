Another star confirms signing with AEW President Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan has officially signed Leila Grey after the latter made several appearances for the promotion in recent months.

Grey first wrestled in the Jacksonville-based company as an enhancement talent in an episode of AEW Dark on March 3, 2021. She was defeated by Tay Melo (fka Tay Conti) on her debut. She later unsuccessfully challenged TBS Champion Jade Cargill on Dynamite: Blood and Guts.

After a few early hiccups, Grey has gained prominence as one of Cargill's "Baddies" alongside Kiera Hogan. Speaking to the Dye Sporting Network, Leila Grey revealed she signed with All Elite Wrestling in July 2022. She also expressed her appreciation towards Khan for providing her with the opportunity.

"Well, AEW has been fantastic. Like, I was working with them for probably like a year and a half doing the dark matches. I started in March of 2021. This past Summer, in July, I was signed. Now, I'm part of The Baddies alongside the TBS Champion, Jade Cargill — you already know — and Kiera Hogan, Red Velvet, when she comes back; she's injured right now," Grey said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

However, the Baddies member wasn't given the usual graphic "Leila Grey is All Elite" on social media, unlike other stars who previously inked a deal with the company. The details of her recently-signed contract are relatively unknown as of this writing.

What is the current AEW record of Leila Grey?

From March 2021 till now, Leila Grey's overall AEW record in singles matches is three wins and 16 losses. Meanwhile, in tag team action, she has one win and a loss to her name.

Grey's three wins came on Dark and Dark: Elevation tapings as she beat the likes of Tiara James, Renee Michelle, and JC. On the other hand, her tag team win came with fellow baddie Kiera Hogan against Alice Crowley and Freya States.

The Miami native's last TV match was a loss against Madison Rayne on the August 5 episode of Rampage. Grey is expected to accompany TBS Champion Jade Cargill in her title match against Diamante on the show's upcoming Grand Slam edition this Friday.

