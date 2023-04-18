Another star debuts in Tony Khan's AEW 

Exciting news from the world of professional wrestling, as yet another star has made her debut in Tony Khan's promotion, AEW.

Mizuki, a highly talented Japanese wrestler, took to the ring for the first time on the latest edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, taped on April 5, 2023, from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

She has an impressive resume, having been a former KO-D 10-Man Tag Team Champion and the current Princess of Princess Champion and Princess Tag Team Champion. She is signed to both DDT Pro-Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling.

In her All Elite debut, Mizuki faced off against Emi Sakura. After delivering a double stomp, the two wrestlers continued to go back and forth until the former attempted to roll up Sakura. However, Emi countered with her roll-up, securing the victory.

Mizuki's debut is yet another example of Tony Khan's commitment to bringing in the best talent from around the world for his promotion.

As AEW continues to bring in talented wrestlers from all over the world, it's clear that the promotion is determined to provide an exciting and diverse wrestling experience for its fans.

Former IWGP Champion set to debut this week on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has confirmed that newly signed star Jay White will make his in-ring debut on next week's episode of Dynamite. His return to the promotion shocked fans, as it was widely speculated that he would be heading to WWE.

After showing up to help his Bullet Club member Juice Robinson, White was officially welcomed to the roster by Khan on Twitter.

The Switchblade is now set to face off against popular luchador Komander in what is sure to be an exciting debut for the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Fans won't want to miss this highly anticipated match.

