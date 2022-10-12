Another star officially confirms huge AEW signing with Tony Khan

Despite recently reported issues within AEW's locker room, President Tony Khan was also able to sign a couple of wrestlers, with Zack Clayton being the newest addition to his growing roster.

Clayton first appeared in the Jacksonville-based promotion on the May 28, 2020, episode of AEW Dark in a loss against QT Marshall. He is a former reality star on MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation, hence his nickname "The Reality."

After a string of losses from late 2020 to 2021, Clayton finally got his first win in Dark: Elevation against Serpentico on February 9, 2022. His lone appearance on television was when he unsuccessfully challenged HOOK for the FTW Title on August 19th Rampage.

On the latest edition of AEW Dark this week, "The Reality" cut a promo announcing his official signing with the promotion. He boldly stated that his arrival would change the landscape of professional wrestling.

Clayton also exclaimed that he would do whatever he wanted and welcomed all comers to challenge him, especially those he thought were playing the "tough guy" card.

He ended by further reminding that he is the newest "sign-on" for All Elite Wrestling.

Check out his announcement here:

Clayton wasn't the only one to confirm his move to Khan's company. Other stars such as Saraya, Rush El Toro Blanco, Bandido, and Leila Grey were also recently signed.

Fans had mixed reactions to Zack Clayton's announcement of his signing to AEW

After the monumental declaration from Zack Clayton that he's "All Elite," the Twitter world threw some different thoughts.

Some have expressed their approval by greeting the former reality star, with one of them wanting him to be a significant character.

Meanwhile, a couple of users were critical of the acquisition and the promo itself, with some even unveiling their seemingly sarcastic insights.

Diana @dianaaraujo50_ @AEW @zackclayton Oh look, it's the dude who lost to Hook after talking a lot of sh*t. In mere seconds may I add. @AEW @zackclayton Oh look, it's the dude who lost to Hook after talking a lot of sh*t. In mere seconds may I add.

Then, this fan had a reminder not to judge people and their situations too quickly.

The Reality's last match was on September 14th, Dark: Elevation tapings, where he defeated Conan Lycan. Still, it will be interesting to see how his AEW run turns out.

