Another top star challenges MJF for the AEW World Title following Rampage main event

The latest edition of AEW Rampage was stacked with huge matches. Stars like Daniel Garcia, Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo, Skye Blue and Marina Shafir.

In the main event of the episode, Daniel Garcia battled against Trent Beretta in a technical match. The match saw Beretta tap out to Garcia after the latter applied Crossface.

After the match, Daniel Garcia called out the AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

"It has been six months since Daniel Garcia has had a singles match at AEW, and I feel like there is one way to jump the line in AEW and that is winning a title, and I am picky, I am greedy. I have a fet**h for greed. I have a fet**h for gold, and that's why I am calling out the biggest star, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. I know you got a lot of targets on your back. You have a lot of people that want your belt, that want your spot, but I promise you there is not a person in the back that wants it more than I do. So Max, if you are up for the test to step in the ring with one of the best professional wres... sports entertainers in the world, you know where to find me and you know what I'm gonna be doing," Daniel Garcia said. [0:25 - 1:37]

You can check out the full video below:

Expand Tweet

This week's AEW Rampage featured three other matches. The first match saw Penta El Zero Miedo defeat El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander, whereas the second contest saw The Gunn Club defeat Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal. In the third bout, Skye Blue defeated Marina Shafir in a fantastic match.

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship made official for next week's Dynamite

After Daniel Garcia called out MJF for a championship opportunity following his win on Rampage, the title match for the AEW World Championship is set for Dynamite on November 8.

MJF posted a tweet replying to Garcia's challenge, saying that he has made the match official.

"This company was built on the backs of young men who chose to be ELITE. Well Danny. You want a brush with greatness. I just got off the phone with our boss. This Wednesday night. The present will defend his title against the future. You’re on," MJF shared.

You can check out MJF's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Following the announcement of the match between MJF and Daniel Garcia, the fans have gone into a frenzy.

Who do you think will win the match on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here