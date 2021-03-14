"Answer me you mark" - Miro issues multiple threats to Jim Cornette for calling Penelope Ford a s***

Jim Cornette has stirred up considerable controversy with his latest comments. The former WWE manager heavily criticized Miro, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford on the latest episode of his Drive-Thru podcast.

Cornette reviewed AEW's Revolution PPV on the podcast, and his derogatory comments about Penelope Ford, in particular, have sparked massive outrage.

"[Miro's] being allowed to be himself, and he is obviously a complete f***ing goof. He has no idea how to get over, no idea what got him over for a little while before in the other company. He does this stupid s***, and obviously is enjoying himself doing it. He was paired with a kid that looks like he's in middle school and his sl**ty girlfriend. To have a feud with a guy that sticks his hands in his pockets and another guy that looks like he cuts his hair with a pencil sharpener. Job guy — underneath talent all the way. And he has embraced this."

Jim Cornette's unpleasant remark about Penelope Ford didn't go down well with Miro. The former WWE United States champion took to Twitter to send out blatant threats to Cornette through a series of tweets.

Miro's response.

People like @TheJimCornette bring not only pro wrestling down, but young women and men get abused and name called for 40 views on YouTube. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 13, 2021

Answer me you mark @TheJimCornette — Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 13, 2021

Miro even had an exchange with a fan.

Kip Sabian reacts to Jim Cornette's comments

Legit @TheJimCornette is a total all talk wet lettuce, his funeral is going to be a joyous occasion. 🎉🎊 https://t.co/wa0G2lA4L6 — Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) March 13, 2021

Kip Sabian also responded to Jim Cornette's statements during a live stream on Twitch. Penelope Ford's husband bluntly stated that he was just waiting for Cornette to pass away.

"It's like I said. We don't have to worry about it because he is definitely going to die at some point soon, and then we can all, like, dance. We can have a celebration. That would probably be one of the first times on the internet that I would probably post something like a celebratory post, you know, and I mean that. I'm not even joining, I'm deadly serious. I cannot wait for that man to die."

As of this writing, Jim Cornette has not responded to Miro or Kip Sabian, but we should expect the veteran to address the situation on his podcast soon enough.