AEW star Anthony Bowens says he "always relied on" former WWE producer

AEW star Anthony Bowens could always rely on former WWE producer Pat Buck. The Acclaimed member named other significant figures he often spoke to when he needed help.

Pat Buck was with WWE from 2019 to 2022. He joined after several years on the independent circuit. Buck produced the biggest matches of WrestleMania 38 before joining AEW. His statement said he needed to spend more time with his family, which the WWE schedule wouldn't permit.

Speaking to Phil Strum on Under The Ring, Anthony Bowens said the following:

"My trainer, Pat Buck, is someone I always relied on for pro wrestling information. He's a wrestling encyclopedia. In AEW, the veterans that have come in are so giving in terms of trying to help out the younger talents. I always pick FTR's mind, (CM) Punk, Bryan (Danielson) from time to time when he's not busy. You pretty much have access to anything and anyone in AEW to try and get better and increase your knowledge of professional wrestling, which is pretty cool and a good asset to have. I can't believe I'm able to do that. I can literally walk around and ask some of these people anything." (H/T - Fightful)

Anthony Bowens praised AEW boss Tony Khan

Anthony Bowens was full of praise for AEW President Tony Khan as well, despite their frequent altercations on screen and social media:

"Tony Khan, as much as the Acclaimed hate him on screen, he's a fantastic boss. He actually cares about his performers and he always has enthusiastic energy. You want to give your all for him because he's so positive and passionate about the pro wrestling industry. I'm thankful I made the right choice to come to AEW. I'm not just saying that because he's my boss, that's truly how I feel."

Anthony Bowens has been out of action since March with a knee injury. He was expected to return in a couple of weeks as the injury wasn't deemed too serious, but he's yet to make his in-ring return.

The Acclaimed is a popular act on AEW TV, and everyone's looking forward to their return.

