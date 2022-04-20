Anthony Bowens teases future faction with three popular AEW stars

Anthony Bowens took to social media to tease a faction involving three popular AEW stars.

After suffering a knee injury last month, Bowens is currently out of action. His last in-ring outing was on March 9 Dynamite, when he teamed up with Max Caster. They lost to AEW Tag Team Champions, The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus).

Bowens is currently accompanying Caster in the latter's singles matches. He also continues to hype the crowd at the end of Platinum's rap segments.

On Twitter, a fan recently asked the 31-year-old which faction he'd join if given the opportunity. Bowens responded that he didn't want to be involved in any existing group.

However, he would create a group with HOOK and Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) if given a chance, in the future.

"No one existing. But if I had to create a faction in the future it would be with The Lads #trubble @lucha_angel1 @DariusMartin612 @730hook," Bowens said.

Check out the exchange below:

Anthony Bowens got involved in a post-AEW Dynamite segment last week

The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and William Regal) were in the ring after the April 13 Dynamite went off the air. They interacted with Ricky Starks, HOOK, and Danhausen, who put a 'curse' on William Regal.

However, the segment's highlight was the arrival of The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) to interrupt the proceedings. Caster performed his signature rap, taking shots at the New Orleans crowd.

Bowens further hyped the crowd and insulted the people in the ring. He eventually summoned Caster but got taken out by the BCC, with Moxley hitting the Paradigm Shift.

As of right now, the timetable for Bowens' return from injury is still uncertain. It will be interesting to see who his opponent will be upon in-ring return.

What are your thoughts on Bowens' teasing of a faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Angana Roy