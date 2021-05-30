Anthony Ogogo goes on a tirade ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

Anthony Ogogo is set to face Cody Rhodes at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view later tonight. This will be the biggest match of Ogogo's short career in pro wrestling. As of now, he holds a 2-0 record inside the AEW ring, with wins against Cole Karter and Austin Gunn on Dynamite in the last two months.

Ogogo is a former boxer who won a Bronze medal in the middleweight division at the 2012 London Olympics. He went pro after the Olympics and had to prematurely retire due to an eye injury. Ogogo has said in interviews that he is 78% blind in his left eye.

Ahead of his match-up against Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing, Ogogo took to Twitter and slammed a section of fans who were calling him a babyface. The former Olympian said that he was a "bad man" and after spending his boxing career being a well-spoken professional, he was just out to be himself now.

"Stop calling me a babyface, make no mistake about it. I am a bad, bad man, I am a horrible b*stard and I can be a right c**t! I just don’t give a ***k anymore. I spent my boxing career being the well spoken, corporate guy. I am now being unapologetically me," said Ogogo.

What went down between Anthony Ogogo and Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite?

Man oh man have we missed the energy from the fans #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zhNOOZ4lPF — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 29, 2021

The Friday night special episode of AEW Dynamite saw a weigh-in segment between Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo. Both were accompanied to the ring by friends and family.

The segment was hosted by none other than Paul Wight. In the end, both men's weights came in very similar, with Cody weighing in at 218 pounds while Ogogo came in at 219 pounds.

