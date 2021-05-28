Anthony Ogogo injured ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

Former professional boxer and current AEW star Anthony Ogogo is set to fight in the biggest match of his short pro wrestling career this weekend. Ogogo will face Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing. In a recent interview, Ogogo opened up about facing Cody and also revealed how he will be going into the match injured.

Anthony Ogogo won the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympic games. Ogogo went professional following the Olympics but his boxing career was unfortunately cut short due to injury issues with his left eye. Ogogo has since said that he is 78% blind in his left eye. He signed with AEW in 2019.

Anthony Ogogo was interviewed by Metro.co.uk ahead of the biggest wrestling match of his AEW career this weekend. On the road to facing Cody Rhodes, the former boxer made a startling revelation, saying he recently broke a rib while training:

"My rib’s broken because I did a move in training this week. I did it wrong, and I broke a rib," said Ogogo. "I’m now wrestling Cody, the best wrestler in the world, with a broken rib… And that’s real, that’s not me just saying that. My rib is f***ed!"

Anthony Ogogo on wrestling Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing

During the interview, Anthony Ogogo also opened up about wrestling a veteran like Cody Rhodes in an AEW ring at this weekend's pay-per-view.

IMO Cody is the best wrestler in the world, on the stick, bell to bell, nobody can touch him.



It will be an honour to stove his head in at #DoubleOrNothing.



The Great Briton vs The American Dream 🇬🇧. pic.twitter.com/Miae1qFeHf — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) May 13, 2021

Ogogo said that he had he was looking forward to facing Cody Rhodes, who he had watched on television for a long time. The former boxer turned pro wrestler also said that Cody was on the road to cementing himself as a legend like his late father Dusty Rhodes:

"I’ve had two matches in my existence, and Cody’s this legend – or his dad was a legend, he’s on the way to creating his own legend in wrestling," Ogogo stated.

"I watched him when I was a kid – before I had hairs on my bollocks, I was watching Cody Rhodes on TV and I was a fan of Cody Rhodes," Ogogo added. "Now, I have lots of hairs on my bollocks and I’m facing Cody at Double or Nothing. So, I’m really happy, the pressure’s on him."

