Anthony Ogogo sends a strong-worded message to AEW

AEW star Anthony Ogogo is all set to have a high-profile match against Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing on May 30th.

Anthony Ogogo has lashed out at AEW after not being featured on the Double or Nothing poster. The British star expressed his frustration through a long caption.

Double or Nothing takes place on May 30th

You can check out Anthony Ogogo's tweet here.

Judging by the comments on Ogogo's post, his fans seem to agree with him. The Guv'nor will have the opportunity to make a name for himself as one of the top stars in AEW, if he defeats Cody Rhodes this Sunday.

Anthony Ogogo and Cody Rhodes will have a weigh-in on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite

THIS FRIDAY, May 28th at 10/9c on @TNTdrama, #TheGuvnor @AnthonyOgogo and @CodyRhodes Weigh In before their match this Sun, May 30 at #AEW #DOUBLEorNOTHING LIVE on PPV at 8e/5p

Get your tickets now 🎟️ https://t.co/YY0TzOcxpc

AEW Dynamite airs THIS FRIDAY May 28 at 10/9c on TNT pic.twitter.com/iYdooTjj2F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 24, 2021

Cody Rhodes and The Factory's Anthony Ogogo will have a weigh-in on the upcoming special edition of AEW Dynamite this Friday.

The match between Ogogo and Rhodes has been dubbed as 'The Great Briton vs The American Dream' by The Guv'nor himself. The two stars have been embroiled in an incredibly personal rivalry for weeks now.

The rivalry started when Ogogo attacked Cody Rhodes and covered him with the British Flag on the Blood and Guts episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ogogo even disrespected Americans with his remarks. Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, will be looking to teach him a lesson of respect.

The upcoming episode of Dynamite will set the tone and it remains to be seen who will gain the upper hand ahead of their much-anticipated bout at Double or Nothing.

A win over the former TNT champion would solidify Anthony Ogogo's position at the top of the company. But anything can happen, and we will find out this Sunday at Double or Nothing.

