"Anybody that might be interested in it is maybe in a nursing home" - Former manager isn't too pleased with Sting's potential AEW opponent (Exclusive)

Former manager Dutch Mantell didn't mince words while talking about AEW teasing a match between veterans Sting and Tully Blanchard.

The new rivalry was first teased during this week's AEW Dynamite. Then on Rampage, Sting and Darby Allin had some choice words for Blanchard and his client, Shawn Spears.

WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage Review | Smack Talk with Dutch Mantell: Edge vs. Rollins II; Andrade vs. PAC https://t.co/Oomc2VDrB9 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 11, 2021

Many, including Dutch Mantell, have criticized AEW for booking a feud between the two veterans. Speaking on the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that a match between Sting and Tully Blanchard doesn't interest him.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that Sting and Blanchard were in the prime of their careers thirty years ago. Furthermore, Mantell said anybody excited to see Sting wrestle Blanchard might be old enough to be in a nursing home right now.

"Are they thinking about having a match between Tully and Sting? It wouldn't interest me, some people might be like, "Yes, let's do it." You know how long it has been since Four Horsemen and Sting were in Mid-Atlantic? 30 years. Anybody that might be interested in it is maybe in a nursing home. That would be the first match where both participants might be on social security," said Dutch Mantell.

Sting is yet to compete in a singles match in AEW

So far, Sting has competed in three matches in AEW, all of them being tag team contests, where he teamed up with Darby Allin. The promotion has wisely booked Sting for low-risk matches.

Where were YOU when @sting completed a double scorpion death lock 🦂



Watch the latest episode on the @tntdrama app: https://t.co/KDGKhx4gQ8 pic.twitter.com/U1lvLJseEf — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 21, 2021

'The Icon' mostly engages in crowd-popping moments, while other competitors do the heavy lifting. Even his potential match with Tully Blanchard could be a tag team match involving Darby Allin and Shawn Spears.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's take on a potential match featuring Sting and Tully Blanchard? Do you think Blanchard could hand Sting his first loss in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

