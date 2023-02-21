"Anything is possible" - Former WWE star hints at potential AEW return

AEW has become an alternative to WWE over the past few years, resulting in many stars jumping ship. So far, only a handful of stars have left Tony Khan's promotion, and now it seems like Lio Rush might be the first to return.

Rush's brief run in All Elite Wrestling was largely well-received by fans, especially due to his pairing with Dante Martin. But could he return to the promotion and resume his run alongside Top Flight?

During his latest interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lio Rush revealed that he is open to an AEW return.

"I think so [on the door being left open]. Yeah, it was pretty quick [his run]. I think anything is possible if you have the right intentions – one thing that I’ve learned out here in LA, people do business with people they like. You can have the most talent in the world, but if your attitude is poor things aren’t gonna work out the way that you want them to." (45:10 onward)

Rush has since commented on his time in All Elite Wrestling and how he initially doubted that he'd fully return to the ring after being a manager for a long time in WWE.

Lio Rush was also asked if there was still animosity between himself and AEW President Tony Khan

Lio Rush's fallout with the promotion was a highly talked about incident due to the star publicly reacting to Khan's statements about Big Swole after she parted ways with AEW. Since then, many have since wondered if The Man of the Hour still has issues with Tony Khan.

Uncensored Wrestling 🇮🇪 @Uncensored_WWE Lio Rush issues statement on Tony Khan's tweet about Big Swole from last night. Lio Rush issues statement on Tony Khan's tweet about Big Swole from last night. https://t.co/NhQkkc843U

During the same interview, Lio Rush revealed that there might be some animosity between him and Tony Khan.

"Probably [there was animosity], a little bit, how can there not be? But I like Tony a lot. I really like Tony – I think that’s the first time I’m saying it out loud. It’s [the] one thing that made me so willing to give AEW a chance – ‘cause I feel like I was scarred from my WWE run. We connected pretty quickly, [and] there was a lot of emotion involved. I probably shouldn’t have brought the emotion out." (46:18 onward)

Based on Rush's feelings about Tony Khan at this stage, it might just be realistic to predict that he could return to All Elite Wrestling in the future.

