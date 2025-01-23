Apology demanded from former WWE executive 

The fans witnessed one of the most heated verbal exchanges in AEW history last week involving a former WWE executive. Following that, his current rival demanded an apology.

During the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF came out to address Jeff Jarrett. This came after the former WWE Intercontinental Champion's segment earlier in the night, who once again outrightly refused his offer to join him and berated him for being a 'one-hit wonder.'

The Salt of The Earth claimed that Jeff Jarrett should apologize to everyone, including him, for his actions last week when he threw hands at MJF following their verbal exchange. This was when the duo had made extremely personal remarks to each other and even came to blows.

Trending

"You deserve to give every single wrestling fan an apology after your actions last week. But if anyone deserves an apology more than anybody else, it's me."

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Friedman made it clear that his plan was to manipulate Jeff Jarrett to become AEW World Champion. Moreover, he bluntly dismissed the idea of the WWE legend coming even close to the title and stated that neither the wrestling business nor the fans loved him anymore.

Finally, MJF made a bold statement that Jarrett was about to find out the hard way that sometimes it was better to make a deal with 'The Devil' instead of defying them.

As MJF finished his address, he was confronted by Hangman Adam Page, who made his way to the ring for his scheduled match against a local competitor. The duo had a brief staredown before the former AEW World Champion chose to make a swift exit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback