"Apply that to real sports and stuff" - WCW veteran questions AEW's lack of transparency after Brodie Lee's tragic passing

Disco Inferno has issues with the lack of transparency shown by AEW after the tragic passing of Brodie Lee in 2020.

Lee became an icon of AEW programming prior to his untimely passing, having captured the TNT title from Cody Rhodes in dominant fashion. He was revealed as The Exalted One, presiding over The Dark Order, as he became All-Elite following his departure from WWE.

At the time of his passing, the cause of death was undisclosed, although clarified that it was not COVID-19 as it was at the height of the pandemic. His condition was later revealed to be a lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

However, as the topic of transparency between AEW and the fans was brought up during Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno slammed the company and industry media for their lack thereof.

"Because it was fine then to just have Brodie Lee's wife come on and say okay my husband died, we're not going to tell you what he died from but it was not [COVID] and the way they treat- My point is, apply that to real sports and stuff, like if there was a professional football player that died, okay bro everybody and their mother, the journalists would not stop until they found out the exact cause of death. They wouldn't be like okay the guy's wife said it wasn't [COVID] but they don't want to tell you what he died from," - Disco Inferno said. (2:57-3:49)

The promotion named the December 30th edition of Dynamite after 'Big Rig', dubbing the show the "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life". It featured a number of his friends, including Erick Redbeard who made his debut on the night.

Disco Inferno described considerable backlash from AEW fans for his pursuit of transparency

Disco continued to defend himself on the matter, bemoaning the fact that he has received backlash for pursuing the facts after Brodie's passing.

"I literally have been sh*t on but that whole fan base for just basically saying okay where's the journalistic principles here because like, you know, unless we see the cause of death it's like, we should get the facts here a professional wrestler died and just saying well it's not [COVID] we're not going to tell you what it is." (5:42-6:07)

As explained by his co-host and fellow WCW veteran, there had been a request for privacy at the time of his passing directly from Brodie's wife Amanda Huber. The request had been respected by AEW and industry journalists, with his condition being revealed at a later date.

