"Appreciate you big homie" - Female AEW star shares a phenomenal backstage story about CM Punk on his birthday

Current AEW star acknowledges CM Punk despite the controversies surrounding him on the occasion of his birthday and also recalls a heartfelt backstage moment she shared with him.

The AEW star in question is Diamante. The former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk has undoubtedly left a mark on the professional wrestling business. However, Punk is also one of the most polarizing figures in the industry due to his controversies and his recent debacle with Tony Khan's promotion.

Nonetheless, The Best in the World is still an inspiration to many in the wrestling community. Recently, on the occasion of Punk's birthday, multiple AEW stars sent out their wishes, including Dax Harwood, Buddy Matthews, Andrade El Idolo, Brody King, and Danhausen, through their Instagram stories.

Furthermore, another up-and-coming AEW star who acknowledged The Second City Saint on his birthday happens to be Diamante. The female star also shared a backstage story relating to Punk, along with a picture with him during their time together in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Here is what Diamante wrote about Punk:

"Happy birthday [CM Punk]! The only reason this picture exists is cause you walked up to me when I was trying to get outta your way and you included me in your photoshoot. Meant a lot then still means a lot now. Appreciate you big homie! Also sending well wishes to Larry"

CM Punk on whether he will be at the WWE Survivor Series 2023

After getting fired from Tony Khan's promotion, speculations regarding CM Punk possibly returning to WWE have been wild. He is also rumored to show up at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event in Chicago.

Meanwhile, Punk finally broke his silence while speaking to 670 The Score when asked if he would be at Survivor Series:

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get."

Well, considering the statement, The Second City Saint has not decided to give a candid answer. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if the WWE Universe will be in for a surprise next month.

