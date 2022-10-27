"Are there consequences?" - Popular wrestling promotor questions Tony Khan's ability to restore order in AEW locker room

Tony Khan has had to deal with a mountain of issues over the past few months. In light of the load, MLW owner Court Bauer commented on Khan's struggles and questioned if he'll be able to pull his roster back together.

While CM Punk and The Elite seemingly brought all of the promotion's issues out into the public eye, Tony Khan has likely had to deal with a ton more problems backstage. While nothing can be verified of what once happened, Khan has had his hands full with the likes of Eddie Kingston, Andrade El Idolo, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz.

During his recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, Court Bouer wondered whether or not AEW talent would be learning the right lessons from Tony Khan's handling of the internal conflict.

"You have leadership that 'If you do X, Y is going to happen,'" Bouer said. "There's consequences."

Bauer then continued, pointing out that Khan is in the midst of an important moment with the AEW locker room.

"Sometimes it's a little grayer," Bauer stated. "So I think this is one of those moments where the locker room's gonna learn 'What are the consequences if we do this? Are there consequences?' and now the onus is on Tony Khan to determine how he wants to dictate his leadership role. How does he want the boys and girls to look at him?" (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Unfortunately, Khan's troubles might have just gotten worse. CM Punk recently had an exclusive interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. and has made some startling allegations that further complicate the "Brawl-Out."

The MLW Founder also believes that Tony Khan should focus on building AEW's infastructure

Khan has received a ton of backlash for his various booking decisions over the past few months, but most notably his handling of the internal conflict has put his leadership into question.

During the same interview, Bauer pointed out that WWE has the type of infrastructure that AEW sorely lacks.

"I think every organization, especially that size where you have a million guys under deals, you need to have infrastructure," Bauer said. "WWE has infrastructure." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Furthermore, it remains to be seen where Tony Khan will end up leading AEW, but with all the internal conflict and numerous leaks, the perception of his leadership has undoubtedly been affected.

