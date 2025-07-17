"Are you freaking nuts" - Vince McMahon's reaction to former AEW wrestler's appearance in WWE (Exclusive)

AEW has several members on its roster who have spent time in WWE. Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson all became household names in the promotion formerly led by Vince McMahon. However, there is one name that has been with AEW since its early days that had a relatively unknown spell in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The person in question is none other than the current AEW Head of Talent Relations, Christopher Daniels. The 55-year-old had a short spell in Vince McMahon's company in the late 90s before going on to carve a career for himself in TNA and Ring of Honor.

Speaking about Daniels on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE head writer, Vince Russo, revealed why it didn't work for him in the company. He said that he brought Daniels in to be the 'higher power' character back during the Attitude Era, but that was immediately shot down by Vince McMahon.

"First of all, Chris Daniels was a nobody. I brought him in to be the higher power. Okay. And Vince McMahon looked at Chris Daniels and said, Vince, are you freaking nuts? And he never got the opportunity. Then Chris at TNA, I put him in an angle with Sting and all my colleagues [said], Vince, are you nuts? You can't, he's at a totally different level than Sting, you can't put them in an angle. And I'm like, bro, we got to try to elevate them. Sting will elevate him. Boom. He fell flat on his face," Russo said. [1:40 onwards]

Christopher Daniels was one of the first wrestlers to sign with AEW. He competed as a wrestler for some time in the All Elite promotion before announcing his in-ring retirement following a Texas Deathmatch against Hangman Adam Page in January 2025.

