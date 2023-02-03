"Are they supposed to take on WWE?" - Twitter hilariously reacts to AEW Dynamite failing to draw over 1 million viewers this week

This week's AEW Dynamite viewership numbers have sparked concern and generated a lot of discussion among wrestling fans. Fans claimed that the figures demonstrate AEW's inability to compete with WWE.
The latest live episode of Dynamite was held at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio and offered several exciting matches. Viewership figures are now available for the latest episode. The show attracted 901,000 viewers, which was a decrease from the 1.003 million viewers it had the previous week. In terms of the 18-49 age group, the episode received a 0.31 rating, down from the 0.32 rating it received last week.
Despite the decline in viewership, AEW Dynamite still managed to rank #2 among the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from its #3 ranking the previous week according to Showbuzz Daily. The last time the show had over a million viewers was on October 5.
Fans' responses to the ratings, as usual, has been diverse, with some adopting a negative perspective, others having humorous reactions regarding AEW's competition with WWE. Some fans provided constructive criticism by referring to Tony Khan as an inadequate booker.
Check out the reactions below:
What else went down during this week's AEW Dynamite?
This week's Dynamite started with a fierce match between Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley, with Moxley coming out on top. Hayter and The Bunny will face off in an Eliminator Match next week. During the show, Baker was attacked by Saraya & Toni Storm in the parking lot.
After the opening match, the Acclaimed beat their opponents and The Gunn Club made an appearance, announcing a title match for the Tag Team Championships. Takeshita vs. Cage was the next match, with both athletes putting on a strong performance. Ethan Page challenged The Elite to a six-man tag match on Rampage, which was accepted.
Bryan Danielson emerged victorious in a fierce competition against Timothy Thatcher. Jade Cargill successfully defended her TBS Championship against Red Velvet, maintaining her unbroken streak of 50 wins.
A fight between MJF and Takeshita was broken up by security, with Takeshita set to face MJF in an AEW World Title Eliminator match next week. The conflict between JAS and Ricky Starks continues, with Starks required to win multiple matches before challenging Chris Jericho. Darby Allin lost his TNT title to Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match and Wardlow returned to TV.
What did you make of Dynamite this week? Sound off in the comments below.
