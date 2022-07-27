Former WWE Superstar claims to have more money than Tony Khan; drops hint at scouting new talent for AEW

Former WWE Superstar Ariya Daivari has claimed to have more money than AEW president Tony Khan.

After his release in June 2021, WWE rehired Daivari as a producer on a trial basis in April 2022. But his recent appearance on AEW Dark has put question marks on his status with the Stamford-based promotion.

The 33-year-old got the better of former IMPACT Wrestling star Caleb Konley on the June 26 episode of Dark.

After the match, Daivari spoke to Tony Schiavone, who noted something different about the wrestler. He stated that he is now the richest man in professional wrestling due to the support of his trust fund.

"Mr. Schiavone, I have some fantastic news. After the Fourth of July, my trust officially kicked in, making me the richest man in all of professional wrestling, even more so than Mr. Tony Khan back there. Now tonight I was watching Mr. Slim J, and he impressed me. He’s a hell of a talent. That’s why I have purchased his contract, and Mr. Slim J now works for me. So over the next few weeks, over the next few months, I’m gonna be scouting AEW, I’m gonna be scouting Ring of Honor, I’m gonna scouting New Japan, and I’m gonna be scouting the wrestling world to see who wants to come join me, ‘ Trust Fund’ Ari Daivari." - (H/T- Fightful)

Update on Ariya Daivari's WWE status folowing AEW Dark appearance

There were a lot of concerns over Daivari's future after he decided to appear in Tony Khan's company while being a part of WWE.

However, Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select) stated that Daivari is still signed to WWE as a producer on a trial basis.

Reports also suggested that he was in charge of producing the main event match between Riddle and Roman Reigns with Michael Hayes which took place on June 17 edition of SmackDown.

Over the past few months, Daivari has not only worked for WWE but also other promotions including NWA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Do you think he should be permanently hired by WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

