"One of those controversial guys" - WWE Hall of Famer addresses AEW star's comparison with Jim Cornette (Exclusive)

While he is not an active member of any major promotion like AEW or WWE, Jim Cornette continues to be mentioned around the wrestling community. All Elite manager Arn Anderson recently addressed comparisons between MJF and Cornette solely on their ability on the microphone.

During his time with the promotions, Jim Cornette was an excellent manager with exceptional mic skills. His impassioned promos as the manager of Vader, Yokozuna, and Midnight Express were especially fantastic.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Enforcer was asked about comparisons between the AEW star and Jim Cornette as mic workers. The manager of the Nightmare Family said the following:

"You have to be fair when you start to compare him to other people. Because Jim Cornette was always, you know, like all of us, couldn't cuss on television. There was only so far you could go with your insinuations on television. The gloves are off these days and you have a much wider parameter that is allowed to be on TV. I guess what I'm saying is you compare orange to apples instead of apples to apples. Jimmy continues to be one of those controversial guys that tells the truth as he sees it and that's what America is all about, that's what I like about Jimmy," Anderson said. (16:36-17:25)

Arn Anderson spoke about working with MJF in AEW

Allan @allan_cheapshot Still thinking about how good MJF's promo was on AEW Dynamite this week. Still thinking about how good MJF's promo was on AEW Dynamite this week.

Arn Anderson also opened up on how MJF has built himself up to be a despicable heel who is often on the verge of crossing boundaries.

"Jimmy goes so far sometimes to where you go whoa okay. MJF has went so far I've actually got up in the room I was in and went and locked the door and cut the lights out. He horrified me so bad I didn't want anybody to think I was involved with him even working in the same company. But again, it's comparing oranges to apples, you know the parameters that we used to be under no longer are there." (17:30-18:02)

MJF is undoubtedly a future superstar, even bigger than he is now. His mix of realism, exceptional in-ring talent, and ability to generate heat is unique. He will face CM Punk at AEW Revolution, and Tony Khan must do everything he can to extend MJF's contract with AEW beyond 2024.

