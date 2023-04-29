Arn Anderson believes major AEW star has been shut down in "political ways and physical ways"

Wrestling legend Arn Anderson recently returned to AEW TV to give guidance to one of the company's brightest stars. But "The Enforcer" feels his newest protege has been given bad advice in his career.

The star in question is the current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow, who recently won the belt for a third time after beating Powerhouse Hobbs on the April 19th edition of Dynamite.

"Mr. Mayhem" brought Arn Anderson on board to not only help manage him but also to fend off the likes of QT Marshall and other outside forces that have tried to prevent him from becoming a champion.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Arn Anderson managing and mentoring Wardlow actually sounds like a brilliant idea. Arn Anderson managing and mentoring Wardlow actually sounds like a brilliant idea. https://t.co/QYtlJwY8R7

Speaking on the most recent edition of his podcast, Arn, the wrestling legend explained why he is in Wardlow's corner. He feels as if he can help the TNT Champion start fresh in AEW after a rocky period:

"I don’t think anybody expected that. That’s kind of really not even from left field, it’s from down the first baseline or something. That guy has got so much potential, so much talent. He is such a class act. He is focused. He carries himself like a professional. He does everything right. He’s just been getting some bad advice from day one, bad guidance." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Arn Anderson used the recent incident of Wardlow's car being broken into right after he beat Samoa Joe at the Revolution pay-per-view as an example of people trying to hold the young star back:

"In this business, when that locker room sees a guy that’s got unlimited potential, the claws come out. You know what I’m saying? They try to shut him down before he ever gets rolling in all kinds of political ways and physical ways, and you name it, playing with his head. Breaking in in a man’s car is pretty stout." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Arn Anderson and Wardlow might have a new challenger on the horizon

After beating Powerhouse Hobbs for the TNT Championship and squashing a local talent on the most recent edition of Dynamite, some wondered who could possibly step up to the challenge.

It seems that two AEW stars have made their feelings known in the form of Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. They've appeared after both of Wardlow's matches as of late.

Christian Cage is the exact type of person Arn Anderson was brought on board to deal with to even the playing field. Given the fact that the former WWE Superstar is still an active competitor, perhaps he could be the one to take the title from Wardlow.

Who do you think will be Wardlow's next challenger for the AEW TNT Championship?

