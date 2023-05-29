Arn Anderson brutally bites AEW Superstar's thumb off at Double or Nothing 

At AEW Double or Nothing, Wardlow and Christian Cage went at it for the TNT Championship in a Ladder match. It was a gruesome match, to say the least. Both superstars were exchanging heavy blows and performing amazing spots.

Aside from dealing with Christian Cage's tactics, including a dirty low blow, he had to deal with outside interference. During a point in the match, Luchasaurus would get involved in the match leaving Wardlow at a disadvantage. As it seemed like he was going to go down a downward spiral during the match, Wardlow's manager Arn Anderson finally came out to provide support for the champion.

Arn Anderson would be there at first to motivate the champion until he was forced to get involved due to Luchasaurus' continuous interference. Anderson tried to jump the AEW star, but he was ready for this, and out of desperation he bit his thumb. The aftermath of Anderson's bite was seen as Luchasaurus' finger was streaking with blood.

Wardlow ended up defending his AEW TNT Championship against all odds, and his reign continues. Cage proved to be a great opponent, and it is still to be seen whether it is over between these two.

