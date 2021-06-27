"He held his own" - Arn Anderson comments on his son Brock's AEW debut

Arn Anderson's son Brock Anderson recently made his in-ring AEW debut, teaming with Cody Rhodes to take on the team of QT Marshall and Aaron Solow earlier this month on Dynamite. Brock ended up pinning Solow to pick up the win for his team.

Speaking on his podcast, ARN, wrestling legend Arn Anderson opened up about his son's AEW debut. Arn revealed he was nervous the day of the match but added that he ended up doing a fine job:

"I would be a liar if I just stuck out my chest and said, ‘He’s an Anderson. It’s business as usual.’ Well, that’s all bullsh**. I was a proud papa. We spent that day, mostly separate. I didn’t want to be pounding any ideas into his head. I was nervous, and trying not to show it. If he was nervous, he wasn’t showing it to me or anybody else, and that’s what scared me." said Anderson

"I’m thinking, ‘Is he that confident in himself? What’s going on here? Or did he go blank?” That’s two different looks that look exactly the same. But no, he went out. I was very proud of him. That was his first legitimate match. He’s had some matches in training that were 6-8 minutes in front of no people in training school. Man, I tell you, he held his own, and I’m very proud of him." added Anderson H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Arn Anderson on why AEW is the "perfect fit" for Brock Anderson

Brock Anderson is still pretty inexperienced inside the ring despite his obvious talent. Regarding this, Arn Anderson said that AEW was the perfect platform for his son to succeed because he would be allowed to make mistakes as he gained more experience inside the ring:

"I think AEW is going to be a perfect fit for him, and he’s going to be allowed to make some mistakes which he’s going to make, but that’s how you learn. So, good news. It was a great week." explained Arn H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

One of the absolute highlights of my life took place last night; something NOBODY can ever take away from me pic.twitter.com/632YF0byCT — Brock Anderson (@BAndersonAEW) June 19, 2021

Brock Anderson is someone AEW has high hopes for but Arn has stated that his son will work his way up the card like everyone else. It will be interesting to see how he develops as a performer in the coming weeks and months.

You can check out Arn Anderson's podcast HERE.

