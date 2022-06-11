WWE Legend entertains the idea of dream match with Jon Moxley's close friend in AEW

Arn Anderson took to Twitter to entertain the idea of a dream match against Jon Moxley's partner-in-crime, AEW star Eddie Kingston.

Both the Mad King and AA have developed reputations for their hard-hitting in-ring style and no-nonsense verbal jousting. However, the difference is that Arn's prime came decades ago, while Kingston feels on the cusp of main event greatness now.

But that didn't stop Anderson himself from booking a fantasy clash between the brawlers. He posed the question to his followers as to who would take the win if they ever met in the ring when he was in his prime.

"#FantasyFriday! The Mad King best not miss. If prime #ARN stepped up to take on @MadKing1981, who walks away from the battle with their hand raised?"

Arn Anderson last wrestled in 2000. His final match came against David Flair and Crowbar in a winning effort alongside Ric Flair. David was also his last singles opponent, with AA scoring the win in what is, to date, his final singles bout in the ring.

AEW fans had an interesting reaction to this fantasy match

Most fans backed Arn Anderson's ability to outwrestle the Mad King despite the latter's intensity in the ring.

Some compared the fantasy match to Kingston's bout with Bryan Danielson last year, believing that in the same way the American Dragon outclassed King, AA would also do so.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton also reacted to the post, believing that theirs would be a fun match to watch. Check out a handful of comments below:

Outrider @Outrider45 @TheArnShow @MadKing1981 Time limit draw because neither of you would quit. It would be just a hard hitting affair that would have everyone glued to their seats watching intensely. @TheArnShow @MadKing1981 Time limit draw because neither of you would quit. It would be just a hard hitting affair that would have everyone glued to their seats watching intensely.

Matt Rasnick @TheMattRasnick @TheArnShow @MadKing1981 just like with Danielson, Kingston can't outmatch pro wrestling with just his intensity, he might win a fight but not a wrestling match @TheArnShow @MadKing1981 just like with Danielson, Kingston can't outmatch pro wrestling with just his intensity, he might win a fight but not a wrestling match

Cerberus Jones @cerberusjones84 @TheArnShow @MadKing1981 The fans. That would be a hell of a match. In the end though it's gotta be Eddie's spine on the pine. @TheArnShow @MadKing1981 The fans. That would be a hell of a match. In the end though it's gotta be Eddie's spine on the pine.

Despite the split in terms of support, the prevalent notion was that fans would be the real victors if the match took place.

Fantasy contests aside, Eddie Kingston has a real battle on his hands tonight on AEW Rampage as he faces Jake Hager. The Mad King is anticipating a potential Blood and Guts match against the Jericho Appreciation Society in the near future. Fans will have to tune into Rampage to see how things turn out.

