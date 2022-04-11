Arn Anderson is a big fan of 31-year old AEW star

Arn Anderson expressed his admiration for AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz. Anderson confessed that he's a huge fan of the 31-year old wrestler.

Hobbs & Ricky Starks are currently feuding with Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland. They've been going at it for weeks since Team Taz attacked Lee after his match against QT Marshall at AEW Rampage on March 11. After multiple assaults and interferences, both sides will finally meet in a tag-team match next week at Dynamite in New Orleans.

On Twitter, Hobbs posted a famous quote Anderson uttered 25 years ago on WCW Monday Nitro, saying his feud with Lee & Strickland is beyond personal. The quote was part of a promo Arn cut with The Four Horsemen after beating up Ed Leslie (formerly known as Brutus Beefcake) when they were feuding with the nWo.

The Enforcer compared Hobbs to his famous finishing move, the Spinebuster. Anderson added that between his finisher and a great mindset, the 31-year old would be an unstoppable force:

What is Arn Anderson currently up to in AEW?

Arn is currently managing his son Brock Anderson and 'Shotty' Lee Johnson in AEW after Cody and Dustin Rhodes in The Nightmare Family.

The tag team recently faced QT Marshall & Aaron Solo on Dark: Elevation. Johnson superkicked Marshall out of the ring, allowing him and Anderson to attack Solo. Brock hit his father's Spinebuster finisher on Solo for the victory.

Check out their last match here:

Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland will be a barometer if the feud concludes or intensifies further. Meanwhile, Anderson's guidance of young talent doesn't stop in the ring, as evidenced by his exchange with Hobbs.

What are your thoughts on Double A's praise of Powerhouse Hobbs? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh