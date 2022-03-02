"That's harmful to the talent in the long run" - Arn Anderson on one WWE mistake AEW doesn't make (Exclusive)

Professional wrestling is heavily reliant on promo delivery. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson believes AEW avoids one major mistake that WWE makes when it comes to the microphone.

The creative freedom afforded to AEW stars is well documented. Tony Khan allows his talent to come up with their own programs and materials, especially for promos. Meanwhile, most promos in WWE are heavily scripted and in some cases recited word for word, making them feel less organic and genuine.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Anderson pointed to WWE's scripts and micromanagement as being potentially harmful to talent:

"It's on the talent in AEW to produce who you are, what you are. Show the world what wrestler X or female wrestler X is. The onus is on you more so. With WWE, it's a very, very, very micromanaged, hands-on, here's the script, here's what you go by, here's what you say, and I think when you have something that micromanaged, especially on promos, you never get to hear who the real person is. You just get someone that's studied for a test. And now I'm going to recite it to you, and I think that's harmful to the talent in the long run." (3:19)

You can check out Arn's full interview below.

MJF delivered a superb promo on AEW Dynamite

Top AEW villain MJF delivered one of the best promos in recent history on last week's episode of Dynamite. The week before, CM Punk chided the young star for his dirty tactics and brought up the fact that Friedman was a fan of Punk in his childhood.

In response, a sullen MJF addressed the crowd more casually than he ever has before. The Pinnacle leader opened up about being bullied as a child and expressed how brokenhearted he'd been when Punk left wrestling in 2014.

The vulnerability and truthfulness in his promo drew wide acclaim, with fans likening it to a traditional villain's origin story.

MJF and CM Punk are set to clash in a dog collar match at Revolution this Sunday, and the masterclass promos from each have turned it into the event's most anticipated match.

