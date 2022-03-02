"He was said to be too small" - Arn Anderson picks AEW star ahead of Roman Reigns for "Male Wrestler of the Year" (Exclusive)

2021 was a strong year for professional wrestling as both AEW and WWE had standout superstars in the form of Roman Reigns and Bryan Danielson. For WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, Bryan Danielson was the best male wrestler in 2021.

Bryan Danielson joined AEW at the All Out pay-per-view in September. He made his way to the ring after Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage to retain the AEW World Championship. Since then, he has had countless amazing matches in his new surroundings.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Enforcer of the Four Horsemen picked Bryan Danielson as his pick for the "Male Wrestler of the Year" in 2021.

"I've got to go with Bryan Danielson. He was said to be too small, too vanilla, too this, too that, all the naysayers years ago. I knew watching him perform all he had to have was a chance, and man, he wrestled the champion here just a few weeks back and they wrestled for an hour. You know how many people in the world could do that? Maybe five guys, and keep it interesting and keep it intense and keep the story up there, keep the physicality up there so this year he gets my vote," Arn said. [6:44-7:30]

You can check out the video here and also grab all the other picks by Arn Anderson:

Arn Anderson also talked about a major difference between WWE and AEW

Arn Anderson was part of a stacked list of panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. He was joined by WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page and Booker T, as well as eminent wrestling personalities like Renee Paquette, Vince Russo, Bill Apter, and Rob Van Dam.

Plenty of contestants have been in the hat to be the best in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards as the day of announcing the winners inches closer. Anderson was also all praises for his current employers AEW and how they have taken the wrestling world by storm.

He talked about how WWE's micromanagement can harm talents in the long run. He also said that the creative freedom AEW lends to his talents helps them to be much more forthcoming.

