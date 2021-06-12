Son of the legendary Arn Anderson to debut on next week's AEW Dynamite 

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes found himself a new tag team partner to help him in his deeply personal feud with The Factory.

Tony Schiavone announced the in-ring debut of the legendary Arn Anderson's son, Brock Anderson. The newcomer will team up with the American Nightmare to square off against Aaron Solow and QT Marshall on next week's AEW Dynamite.

Brock, Cody, and Arn made their way out to the ring, with the crowd giving a great reception to the debutant. Cody put over Brock, saying it's not easy to fill Arn Anderson's shoes, but if there's anyone who can do it, it's the legend's son himself.

However, the moment was predictably spoiled by The Factory's leader QT Marshall, who blamed Cody Rhodes for propagating nepotism in AEW. He then laid down a challenge to Cody for a Strap match on July 7th when the promotion will be back on the road, touring.

Things escalated when QT Marshall hit Arn Anderson with his belt, forcing Brock to lay his hands on him. The referees tried their best to control the situation and were partially successful.

Cody Rhodes's feud with The Factory in AEW

Cody Rhodes's feud with The Factory has been a long-winded one. The former TNT Champion successfully defeated the faction's QT Marshall and Anthony Ogogo in recent weeks.

However, the stable finally got one over Cody on last week's AEW Dynamite after defeating him and Lee Johnson in a tag team match.

With Brock Anderson in the mix now, the feud will continue for the foreseeable future, possibly culminating with the Strap match in July.

Do you think the rivalry between Cody and The Factory has overstayed its welcome in AEW? Are you excited about Brock Anderson's debut next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

