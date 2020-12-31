Arn Anderson sends a heartfelt message to Brodie Lee and his family

Arn Anderson recently shared a few messages, prior to AEW's Brodie Lee tribute show. Anderson shared these messages via Twitter, describing what the best attributes of Brodie Lee were.

Anderson shared these messages via his Twitter handle. The post consists of three messages directly addressed to Brodie Lee and the wrestling community. Arn Anderson worked with Brodie Lee, specifically during The Exalted One's feud with Cody Rhodes on AEW.

The first message Anderson shared was directed to the wrestling community, where he spoke about all the beautiful qualities Brodie Lee had. This included his wrestling ability and his personality.

"As you pass through life you meet all kinds of people. Very seldom do you meet one that checks all the boxes. In our world Brodie Lee was a great performer, wrestler, opponent, partner, employee, friend, husband, dad and all around awesome human being."

The next message spoke about how he may have forgotten a few things to mention. He even stated how fortunate he was to have known a person like Brodie Lee. He finally ended his message by stating that he will never forget Brodie Lee.

"Brodie I will never forget you and what you meant to us all. All I can figure is that God must've needed a monster, and boy did he get one."

Pro wrestling comes together to pay tribute to Brodie Lee

Brodie Lee was one of the most likeable Superstars in the WWE

The unfortunate the passing of Brodie Lee's passing has united the pro wrestling community. There has been overwhelming support for Brodie Lee and his family from the entire pro wrestling community and from various promotions as well.

This unity has been on display both prior and after Brodie Lee's tribute show on AEW. There have been numerous tweets from WWE Superstars, thanking AEW for the beautiful show they put up in honor of Brodie Lee.