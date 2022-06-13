"You can carve yourself out of stone" -Rising AEW star notes Arnold Schwarzenegger as his inspiration 

Arnold Schwarzenegger was once the epitome of fitness, as the 74-year-old weighed 235 lbs during his peak Mr. Olympia years. The Hollywood star's success, particularly in bodybuilding, continues to inspire people around the world. Second-generation wrestler HOOK is one of them, as he recently described basing his workouts off the Austrian Oak's philosophy.

The Handsome Devil HOOK isn't the only AEW star who seems to be influenced by Arnold Schwarzenegger or his films. Brian Cage has often sported Terminator-inspired gear. Both stars were once on the same faction, which begs the question: did Cage pass his reverence over to HOOK?

During his interview with GQ, HOOK detailed his workout regimen and what drives him.

“I train mostly with a bodybuilding psychology. I base my workouts off of what I’m seeing in the mirror. Like Arnold Schwarzenegger said one time, you can carve yourself out of stone. If you know how to pinpoint spots that you want to hit and build up, then you can start to develop a certain aesthetic and look for yourself,” HOOK said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

During the peak of Taz's wrestling career, the legendary former ECW World Heavyweight Champion was known for being a bulky athlete. HOOK might not resemble his legendary father much, but the star does have the genes to one day sport "guns" as big as Taz's.

HOOK intends to become the AEW World Champion

During the same interview, the star revealed his goal to someday capture the World Championship, as well as dive into other avenues outside of wrestling.

"I want to be the AEW World Champion. That's it. That's the goal. But outside of wrestling, I plan to delve into some other markets—design or artistic directing I also want to look at acting and modeling," HOOK said. (H/T: GQ)

Due to HOOK's high popularity among fans, the young athlete could be well-received as the AEW World Champion someday. Even more so if the star manages to transform his body into something akin to a young Arnold Schwarzenegger.

