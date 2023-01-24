"As long as someone was her boyfriend" - When AEW star CM Punk controversially broke up with WWE Hall of Famer

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk left WWE in 2014 with a stacked list of accomplishments, as well as meeting his current wife AJ Lee. He also dated Beth Phoenix during his time with the company before their controversial break-up.

CM Punk was romantically linked with a few names from his time in WWE. After his break-up from one Hall of Famer, Lita, in 2010 he was rumored to be in a relationship with Beth Phoenix. They reportedly started dating in October 2011, with the relationship lasting just two months as they broke up in December.

Following the pair's split, the now-AEW star made a few controversial remarks on the matter. He described being "p*ssed off" and declined to feel hurt by the situation:

"I just ended a relationship… No, it doesn’t hurt at all. It p*sses me off to watch people you love and admire become complete douche-bags… People just flake… I realized that it doesn't matter who it was, as long as someone was her boyfriend," he said. (H/T: EWrestlingNews)

Beth Phoenix later began a romantic relationship with Edge. The couple are now married and have two children together. Punk would later start dating AJ Lee, receiving his release papers from WWE on the day of their wedding.

CM Punk has not been seen in wrestling since AEW All Out 2022

Punk spent seven years out of wrestling after departing WWE. He made his fairytale return to the industry when he signed to Tony Khan's promotion in 2021. He won the company's world title twice in 2022, but both reigns were marred whether through injury or, in regards to the latest reign, the 'Brawl Out' incident.

After defeating Jon Moxley in the All Out main event, he went into the press conference to launch an explosive rant on The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. His words there then sparked an alleged altercation with The Elite, which resulted in all involved being suspended.

Punk also sustained a torn tricep against Moxley, so was forced out of action anyway. But he has not been seen in any form of AEW or wrestling capacity since, and it is still yet unknown when or if he will return.

