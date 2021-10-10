"As exciting watching gate hinge rust" – Jim Cornette slams top AEW star's promos

Legendary pro-wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently discussed Darby Allin's promo from AEW Dynamite last Wednesday.

Darby Allin was backstage with Jim Ross and spoke about the car accident he witnessed as a child which saw his uncle pass away.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette slammed the promo as unexciting even though the story Allin told was a compelling one:

This might be a great story, except listening to him tell it verbally or speak in any way is as exciting as watching gate hinge rust – just sit there, watch the ring, watch the dew, watch the sun, watch the dark, watch the bird s***, a year, a year and that hinge will rust and it will take the same amount of time before Darby Allin verbally has any goddamn enthusiasm in his voice," said Jim Cornette.

What went down with Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

On Dynamite, Allin was in singles action against Nick Comoroto of The Factory. Allin won with the Coffin Drop. After the match, QT Marshall, who leads The Factory, got into the ring and blindsided The Icon, hitting Sting with a Diamond Cutter. However, unfortunately for QT, the move barely affected Stinger who got back on his feet. When QT turned around, Sting hit him with the Scorpion Death Drop.

Later in the night, Allin was ambushed backstage while talking to Alex Marvez. Darby Allin accepted a match against MJF next week on AEW Dynamite when a limo pulled up.

Allin was then attacked by four masked thugs, who were clearly Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler. We then saw another masked man get out of the limo. It was MJF who choked Darby Allin with his skateboard.

