"As exciting watching gate hinge rust" – Jim Cornette slams top AEW star's promos

Jim Cornette was not a fan of Darby Allin's promo on AEW Dynamite
Jim Cornette was not a fan of Darby Allin's promo on AEW Dynamite
Modified Oct 10, 2021 09:52 PM IST
News

Legendary pro-wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently discussed Darby Allin's promo from AEW Dynamite last Wednesday.

Darby Allin was backstage with Jim Ross and spoke about the car accident he witnessed as a child which saw his uncle pass away.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette slammed the promo as unexciting even though the story Allin told was a compelling one:

This might be a great story, except listening to him tell it verbally or speak in any way is as exciting as watching gate hinge rust – just sit there, watch the ring, watch the dew, watch the sun, watch the dark, watch the bird s***, a year, a year and that hinge will rust and it will take the same amount of time before Darby Allin verbally has any goddamn enthusiasm in his voice," said Jim Cornette.

What went down with Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

Not at all how @QTMarshall saw it going against The Icon @Sting - Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! https://t.co/t67yQ7g3qy

On Dynamite, Allin was in singles action against Nick Comoroto of The Factory. Allin won with the Coffin Drop. After the match, QT Marshall, who leads The Factory, got into the ring and blindsided The Icon, hitting Sting with a Diamond Cutter. However, unfortunately for QT, the move barely affected Stinger who got back on his feet. When QT turned around, Sting hit him with the Scorpion Death Drop.

A gang assault on @DarbyAllin and it's quite obviously the handy work of @The_MJF and #ThePinnacle - Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! https://t.co/cyJS7Pdy3E

Later in the night, Allin was ambushed backstage while talking to Alex Marvez. Darby Allin accepted a match against MJF next week on AEW Dynamite when a limo pulled up.

Allin was then attacked by four masked thugs, who were clearly Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler. We then saw another masked man get out of the limo. It was MJF who choked Darby Allin with his skateboard.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit The Jim Cornette Experience.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
