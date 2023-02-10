"At first, I didn’t like it" - Jon Moxley's AEW stablemate reveals which WWE star came up with his in-ring name

Jon Moxley is one of the biggest former WWE stars to have made the jump to AEW. In his new surroundings, he has accomplished a lot, including forming a new stable that comprises Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli. Wheeler Yuta recently disclosed the origins of his name.

The Blackpool Combat Club was formed when Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley couldn't settle their differences at AEW Revolution 2022. William Regal helped them work things out, and after he proved himself, Wheeler Yuta was added to the faction.

Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the ROH Pure Champion explained how his name Yuta originated.

“Yuta, that was the one I picked. When I was a kid, there were not many Japanese people in South Carolina, but I had one friend in the first grade, his name was Yuta, so I just kind of stole his name. I always liked his name, so I stole it. So if you’re out there, thank you. My original idea was I was just gonna make it like one name, like it was gonna be like KENTA or something, like all caps, one name,” Wheeler Yuta said.

Wheeler Yuta then revealed that his first name was coined by WWE Superstar Drew Gulak while he was training with him.

“I was training in Philly with Drew Gulak and he was really set on like, you should have a first name and a last name. One day I woke up and I had like three texts in a row, like two minutes apart each. The first text was, ‘What do you think about the name Wheeler?’ Then two minutes later, ‘Congratulations, your new name is Wheeler.’ I didn’t have much choice. At first, I didn’t like it, but now I love it. I think it’s unique. No one else has this kind of name, so I enjoy it a lot.” [H/T: Wrestlingnews]

Jon Moxley will be in action on AEW Rampage

The Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli will be in action on AEW Rampage. The trio will take on Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade on the February 10 edition of the Friday Night Show.

The Purveyor of Violence has been one of the most reliable stars for AEW and Tony Khan, wrestling on a weekly basis and putting on great television matches. Fans will be hoping for more of the same on Friday night.

Poll : 0 votes