Current AEW star JD Drake recently claimed that both NXT's Josh Briggs and former WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins have been utilizing his moves in the rival promotion.

JD Drake has been wrestling in AEW since 2021 and has since been a member of both The Wingmen and The Workhorsemen. While the star has mainly been regulated to DARK, he has made a handful of appearances on both Dynamite and Rampage.

During his recent appearance on Josh Nason's Punch-Out, JD Drake explained how NXT's Josh Briggs came across his move but clarified that he's filled with pride that the star is utilizing it on television.

"Listen, internet I am not upset that Josh Briggs did a move that he's seen me do a million times in the same company that we've worked for together. It actually made me smile when he did it. That was light-hearted joking, 'Hey Josh, at least let 'em know where you got it from,'" said Drake.

Drake continued, pointing out that Dawkins' self-titled move, The Silencer, is something that he personally created.

"The move that Angelo Dawkins does, The Silencer? That's mine ... I will go to my grave saying I created that one. I don't get mad when people use my stuff. I don't. It doesn't bother me. It doesn't." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

While JD Drake's claims might or might not be verifiable, the AEW star doesn't seem too bothered by the WWE Superstars allegedly paying homage to him.

While the AEW star doesn't mind that Dawkins and Briggs use his moves, the star claims that WWE rejected him because of Kevin Owens

Hardcore wrestling fans are likely far more familiar with JD Drake and his tenure in EVOLVE Wrestling. Despite this, Drake has impressed quite a number of fans online with his recent appearances on AEW DARK, meaning his future seems bright.

During his interview with MuscleManMalcolm, JD Drake recalled his sour WWE tryout and the feedback he got from the promotion.

"When I went for a tryout. They walked in and said, ‘We can’t invest in damaged goods. Your knee is not good enough to compete.’ I named off six wrestlers that were there that literally either didn’t have a knee or wear multiple knee braces. But I get it. I wasn’t what you think of when you think of a WWE talent and they already have Kevin Owens," said JD. [H/T: Bodyslam]

While he's not been signed by Tony Khan at the time of writing, going by the reactions to his wrestling online, the AEW President might just consider providing the star with a chance to become as big as Kevin Owens.

