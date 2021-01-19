"At that point I had never been a heel" - AEW star reveals she was convinced to turn heel by Kenny Omega

AEW star Dr. Britt Baker recently revealed that it was AEW World Champion Kenny Omega who came up with the idea for her to turn heel.

Dr. Britt Baker is currently feuding with Thunder Rosa in AEW. Baker is set to face the former NWA Women's Champion next month at Beach Break.

Dr. Britt Baker recently spoke to the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast. She discussed her time in AEW during the interview and gave an insight into her heel turn. Baker revealed that Kenny Omega convinced her to turn heel since the AEW women's division was light on heels. Baker added that even though she hadn't really been a heel before this, she gave it everything she had and it worked out well:

"It was Kenny Omega, Kenny 'The Cleaner'. He had the idea of turning me heel. I remember I was in the ring one day just training, he came up and talked to me about it. He's like 'what do you think about being a heel? We don’t really have any heels and, you know, maybe this would work.' And I just remember saying 'I'm down to do anything' and I will always try anything. But at that point in my wrestling career I had never been a heel, [not even] once in my life. So, just like my whole experience of AEW? I was just kind of getting thrown into the fire, let's go, let's see if it works. And it did." H/T: Fighterfans

The Waiting Room made it's AEW Dynamite debut last Wednesday

Dr. Britt Baker hosted The Waiting Room on Dynamite last week. This was the first time we saw The Waiting Room on Dynamite, with the segment exclusively being featured on AEW Dark until last Wednesday.

Baker had Cody Rhodes on as her first guest and also had a surprise second guest in Jade Cargill. She confronted Rhodes before Red Velvet came out and got in her face. Cargill then slapped Red Velvet across the face before both ladies started brawling and had to be separated. Thunder Rosa also cut a pre-recorded promo announcing that she would be facing Dr. Britt Baker at Beach Break.