Athena calls out AEW's beloved female star minutes before Dynasty

Athena called out a beloved AEW female star just minutes before Dynasty. This is something that the fans did not see coming.

The current Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion shocked the entire world when she came out and attacked Mercedes Mone last week. Mone was not too pleased to see her, and it looked like the battle lines were drawn.

On AEW Dynasty Zero Hour, Athena was asked by Renee Paquette how excited she was to be involved in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. She said that she was very excited and confident about defeating Mercedes in the future.

She went on to add that she would love to take on Jamie Hayter when she progresses in the tournament.

“Once I look past Mercedes, I have to look to the finals, and I am hoping to meet a Jamie Hayter there. I would love to see how we can mix it up,” she said.

Athena taking on Jamie Hayter would be a great matchup and something that the fans would love to see. Both stars are really good in the ring, and seeing them take each other on for the Owen Hart Cup would be great for the company.

