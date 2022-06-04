Former WWE star wins debut match, takes down Jade Cargill's faction member on AEW Rampage

Former WWE star Athena made a statement this week by taking down Kiera Hogan on AEW Rampage.

The former Ember Moon quickly put herself up against Jade Cargill herself after making her debut at Double or Nothing. The TBS Champion was understandably miffed at the audacity of the debutant. This led to the announcement of The Fallen Goddess' first match against Kiera Hogan in AEW.

Kiera looked to be in good form in the early moments of the match. With the Baddies spectating the match from ringside, she unleashed a flurry of strikes that sent Athena reeling. When The Fallen Goddess was about to recover and take back control, Red Velvet interfered, allowing Kiera to hit a Hurricanrana from the second rope.

Eventually, the debuting star was able to turn the tables on Hogan. She executed a picture-perfect cutter from the top rope before proceeding to pin the Baddies member for the win.

Story continues below ad

The end of the match saw the Fallen Goddess staring down a retreating Jade Cargill. The latter seemed unfazed by the ferocity shown by Athena in the match.

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next in the kindling feud between the TBS Champion and The Fallen Goddess in AEW.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far